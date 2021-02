Thailand logs 2 new Covid deaths, 143 cases Monday

A woman gets a swab test for Covid-19 at Pornpat Market in Pathum Thani province on Sunday. (Bangkok Post photo)

The government reported 2 new Covid-19 deaths and 143 new cases on Monday, raising the death toll to 82 and the accumulated total now 24,714 since the start of the pandemic in January last year.

Both deaths were of elderly Thai men with underlying chronic conditions.

- More to follow --