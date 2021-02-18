150 new Covid-19 cases

People wait for testing at a Covid-19 unit set up at Suchart market, in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani, on Wednesday, when the country logged 150 new cases. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government on Thursday reported 150 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 142 local infections and eight imported, raising the total to 25,111.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 104 cases were found in communities and 38 cases at hospitals.

Samut Sakhon province logged 88 new cases, 61.9% of the daily increment. Of these, 62 were detected in communities (60 Myanmar and two Thais) and 26 at hospitals (19 Thais and seven Myanmar).

Bangkok recorded five new cases diagnosed at hospitals, all Thais.

Pathum Thani had 45 new cases, 42 in communities (24 Myanmar, 17 Thais and one Lao national) and three Myanmar cases confirmed at hospital.

Hospitals in four other provinces also diagnosed new infections - Maha Sarakham, Tak (a restaurant owner), Nakhon Pathom and Ayutthaya (a Myanmar worker staying in a rice mill dormitory).

The eight imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Pakistan (1), Bangladesh (1), Uganda (1), Nigeria (1), South Africa (2) and Bahrain (2).

Of the 25,111 total cases, 23,946 (95.3%) have recovered, including 249 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 1,083 others were in hospitals. The death toll as of Wednesday was unchanged at 82.

The death of a doctor from Maha Sarakham on Thursday morning was not included in the total.

Global Covid-19 cases went up 392,293 in 24 hours to 110.43 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 11,344 to 2.44 million. The United States had the most cases at 28.45 million, up 71,640.

The daily increment in the US dropped sharply after the new US president required officials and visitors at government buildings to wear face masks, Dr Apisamai said.