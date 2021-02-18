Disease control restricions to be relaxed in more provinces

Bangkok's Chinatown is lively at night with visitors and street food vendors. Authorities plan to ease restrictions on business and other activities in more provinces as the overall Covid-19 situation has improved. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The business resumption sub-committee of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will propose that disease control measures be relaxed in 54 provinces, up from the current 35.

The proposal will go to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Monday, for approval, CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson said on Thursday.

It is proposed that 54 provinces now be listed as surveillance (green) zones.

They include Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Surat Thani, Uthai Thani, Krabi, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Bung Kan, Pattani, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan.

The others are Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uttaradit, Ubon Ratchathani, Ang Thong, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Sing Buri, Trat, Prachin Buri and Lop Buri.

The number of close surveillance (yellow) zones would decline from 17 to 14 provinces namely Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.

Control (orange) zones would fall from 20 to eight provinces, namely Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak and Ratchaburi.

Samut Sakhon would remain the sole maximum and strict control (dark red) zone.

Dr Apisamai said the Public Health Ministry saw improvement in the Covid-19 situation since Feb 10 and felt that this justified relaxing restrictions.

In the maximum and strict control zone (dark red zone), reopening is allowed for - markets, with customer numbers limited and social distancing; restaurants, closing time 9pm and no alcohol; shopping centres and department stores, closing time 9pm; daycare and elderly care centres for residents; and business premises and hotels with disease control measures in place and tracing details of all visitors.

Closure orders remain in place for entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke shops, boxing stadiums, indoor fitness clubs, cock and bullfighting rings, amulet markets, bathing and sex massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours, schools, cram schools, playgrounds, amusement parks, game arcades, internet shops, meeting and party venues, trade fair venues, places of crowded traditional activities and public transport terminals.

In the control zone (orange zone), entertainment places can reopen. Dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks stop at 11pm. Music performances are allowed, but dancing is prohibited.

Restaurants and drinking parlours can open with social distancing and sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages end at 11pm.

Schools reopen with normal teaching activities but must limit the number of participants in activities. Schools with up to 120 students each can resume normal activities with disease control measures.

Meetings, seminars, parties and donation activities can be organised with tracking and check-in and checkout software application. Attendees are limited at 300. Music performances are allowed but dancing is banned.

Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen as usual but without promotional activities.

Bathing with massage, spa and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen, while limiting customers.

Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and spectators allowed, with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.

In the close surveillance zone (yellow zone), entertainment venues can open until midnight. Restaurants must observe social distancing and close at midnight.

Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen and limit the number of participants in activities.

Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens will remain closed.

In the surveillance zone (green zone), entertainment places can reopen, sell and serve alcoholic drinks, organise music performances and allow dancing with social distancing. Restaurants can reopen with social distancing.

Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.