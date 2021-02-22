Just 14 of 89 new Covid cases Monday from mass testing

A photo uploaded by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Facebook shows Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for delivery to Thailand. The vaccines are due to arrive on Wednesday. (Photo: Anutin Charnvirakul’s Facebook page)

Thailand on Monday added 89 new coronavirus cases, 73 local and 16 imported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 25,504. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 83.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that of the 73 local infections, only 14 came from mass testing.

Samut Sakhon again logged more new infections than any other province, 31 reported by hospitals and two from active testing, the CCSA said, No new cases were recorded in Bangkok.

Tak had 11 new cases at hospitals and two through active testing, while Pathum Thani logged nine at hospitals and nine from mass testing.

Assistant CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson said on Monday health authorities remained vigilant on the situation in Pathum Thani and Tak.

"We are worried and continued to keep a close watch," she said about the cluster in Pathum Thani that so far has spread from the the Pornpat wet market in Thanyaburi district to 430 patients in nine provinces.

Dr Apisamai said health authorities were also monitoring Mae Sot district of Tak after a man who drove a truck across the border tested positive for Covid-19.

The country reported 16 new imported cases, including seven Thai returnees from Qatar. Infections were also confirmed in two arrivals each from the United States and the United Kingdom and one each from India, Pakistan, Latvia, Portugal and Armenia.