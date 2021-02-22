Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Just 14 of 89 new Covid cases Monday from mass testing
Thailand
General

Just 14 of 89 new Covid cases Monday from mass testing

published : 22 Feb 2021 at 11:36

updated: 22 Feb 2021 at 12:59

writer: Online reporters

A photo uploaded by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Facebook shows Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for delivery to Thailand. The vaccines are due to arrive on Wednesday. (Photo: Anutin Charnvirakul’s Facebook page)
A photo uploaded by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Facebook shows Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for delivery to Thailand. The vaccines are due to arrive on Wednesday. (Photo: Anutin Charnvirakul’s Facebook page)

Thailand on Monday added 89 new coronavirus cases, 73 local and 16 imported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 25,504. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 83.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that of the 73 local infections, only 14 came from mass testing.

Samut Sakhon again logged more new infections than any other province, 31 reported by hospitals and two from active testing, the CCSA said, No new cases were recorded in Bangkok.

Tak had 11 new cases at hospitals and two through active testing, while Pathum Thani logged nine at hospitals and nine from mass testing.

Assistant CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson said on Monday health authorities remained vigilant on the situation in Pathum Thani and Tak.

"We are worried and continued to keep a close watch," she said about the cluster in Pathum Thani that so far has spread from the the Pornpat wet market in Thanyaburi district to 430 patients in nine provinces.

Dr Apisamai said health authorities were also monitoring Mae Sot district of Tak after a man who drove a truck across the border tested positive for Covid-19. 

The country reported 16 new imported cases, including seven Thai returnees from Qatar. Infections were also confirmed in two arrivals each from the United States and the United Kingdom and one each from India, Pakistan, Latvia, Portugal and Armenia.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (11)
MOST RECENT
Business

Fire at glove factory will have 'limited' impact on output

The fire at a rubber gloves factory in Surat Thani will have only a small impact on overall production, Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) chief executive Jarinya Jirujkul said on Monday.

13:58
World

Philippines says China’s CoronaVac unfit for health workers

MANILA: The Philippines has approved Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, but will not give it to healthcare workers at risk of exposure due to its varying levels of efficacy, its Food and Drugs Agency (FDA) said on Monday.

13:22
World

Some Boeing 777s grounded worldwide after engine failure

Boeing called for the grounding of 128 of its 777 planes around the world on Sunday as US regulators investigated a United Airlines flight whose engine caught fire and fell apart over a suburban American city.

13:08