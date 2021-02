Thailand adds 89 Covid cases Monday

published : 22 Feb 2021 at 11:36 writer: Online reporters

A photo uploaded by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Facebook shows Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for delivery to Thailand. The vaccines are due to arrive on Wednesday. (Photo: Anutin Charnvirakul’s Facebook page) Thailand on Monday added 89 new coronavirus cases, 14 of them from active testing, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25,504. No new deaths were reported. -- More to follow --

