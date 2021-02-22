More easing under proposed Covid-19 remapping

Only Samut Sakhon remains in red zone under new map

Eateries and entertainment places will be allowed to open longer hours and serve alcohol under a proposal by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiartpakun)

The Covid-19 centre has proposed remapping its disease-control zones so that more restrictions are eased, including extended hours and drinking at eateries and entertainment places.

The final decision will be made by the cabinet. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chairs both the cabinet and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

If approved, 54 provinces will be green (under monitoring) from 35 currently, while Samut Sakhon remains the only province designated red (maximum control).

The yellow zone (under close monitoring) will consist of 14 provinces from 17 now. They are Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Phetchaburi, Ranong Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.

The orange zone (restricted) will consist of eight provinces from 20. They are Bangkok Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Tak, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Nakhon Pathom.

In the red zone or Samut Sakhon, dining out is allowed until 9pm but alcohol may not be served. Entertainment places, fitness centres and outdoors exercise grounds remain closed. Schooling must be online only.

In the orange zone, including Bangkok, dining out is allowed until 11pm and alcohol may be served. Entertainment places can also operate until 11pm and alcohol and live music are allowed, but not dancing. Schools may open or remain online, or a mix of both. Exercise venues, gyms and fitness centres can open with customer limits.

In the yellow zone, eateries and entertainment places may serve until midnight. Other restrictions are the same as the orange zone.

For the green zone, there is no time limit on eateries or entertainment places. Other restrictions are the same as the orange zone.