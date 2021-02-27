72 new Covid cases, no deaths

People wearing face masks make merit at Wat Phra That Phanom Woramahawihan near the Mekong River in That Phanom district, Nakhon Phanom province, on Saturday. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

A total of 72 new Covid-19 cases — 63 local infections and nine imported — were reported on Saturday, raising the total to 25,881 with no new deaths.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 50 cases were found in hospitals among outpatients and 13 through active case finding in communities.

Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the new wave of coronavirus in December, logged 37 cases, 58.7% of the local infections. Of these, 34 were confirmed at hospitals and three detected in communities.

Pathum Thani province had 14 new cases — six were confirmed at hospitals and eight through active case finding in communities.

Bangkok recorded five new cases which were confirmed at hospitals, or 7.94% of the daily total. Tak had four new cases, Nakhon Pathom two caes and Ayutthaya one case.

The nine imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United Kingdom (3), Iran (1), Nigeria (1), Ghana (1), Saudi Arabia (1), Myanmar (1) and Armenia (1).

Of the 25,881 people diagnosed with Covid-19, a total of 25,022 (96.7%) have recovered, including 70 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 776 people remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 83, said the CCSA.

Global Covid-19 cases rose 432,632 in the past 24 hours to 113.98 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 9,773 to 2.52 million. The US had the most cases at 29.1 million, up 80,625. Thailand ranked 114th.