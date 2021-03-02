20 hit with graft rap over school projects

Prosecutors have indicted at least 20 civil servants and contractors in Songkhla over alleged financial irregularities in electrical projects in schools.

Kosolwat Indaruchanyong, spokesman for the Attorney-General's Office for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Region 9, on Monday said prosecutors on Feb 25 indicted 17 civil servants belonging to eight schools and three contractors for alleged corruption in the projects.

The attorney-general recently approved litigation against all civil servants who worked in eight schools under the jurisdiction of the Office of Songkhla Primary Education Area in District 1, the spokesman said.

He did not disclose the financial damage, but he noted that the offences took place between 2006 and 2017, and the 17 civil servants include principals, supply officers and members of bidding committees.

The 17 people allegedly failed to comply with the Regulations of the Office of the Prime Minister on Procurement BE 2535. The three others were allegedly involved in committing offences.

"The highest penalty is life in prison and a fine of up to 400,000 baht," Mr Kosolwat said.

He then asked why principals and executives of the eight schools breached procurement regulations and caused damage to the state before warning executives and staffers to comply with regulations.

Mr Kosolwat said those found guilty would not receive their pension and medical benefits, noting civil servants must be honest and have integrity.

The 17 suspects were dismissed from the civil service in 2019 after the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) found enough evidence to charge accuse them of committing serious offences.

One teacher reportedly said her husband shot himself dead after he was distressed by her dismissal.

Before the NACC delivered its decision, the Office of the Basic Education Commission had investigated the case and ruled out corruption in the projects.