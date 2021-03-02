New death from Pathum Thani market as new Covid cases slow to 42

A nurse prepares a shot of the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China’s Sinovac firm, as the first batch of vaccines to battle the Covid-19 coronavirus are administered to frontline health workers at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Bangkok on Sunday. (AFP photo)

Thailand added 42 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 26,073. One new deaths was reported, raising the toll to 84.

Of the 42 new cases, 35 were reported from hospitals, four were diagnosed during active case-finding and three were found in arrivals from abroad.

Pathum Thani market claims new victim

The Department of Disease Control on Tuesday said the latest fatality was an elderly Thai man, a 92-year-old native of Pathum Thani province. He had suffered from diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

On Feb 11 he purchased items from a female vendor who was infected with Covid-19 at Pornpat market in Thanyaburi district. He then developed a fever, cough and fatigue.

He was admitted to a local hospital. His fatigue worsened on Feb 23 and he was attached to a ventilator. His condition then deteriorated until his death on Sunday.

Samut Sakhon again leads new caseload

The 42 new cases included 39 local infections -- 35 confirmed at hospitals and four during active testing in communities.

More than half of the new infections were in Samut Sakhon province, the original epicentre of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19. The coastal province on the southwestern border of Bangkok logged 24 new cases -- 12 Thais and 12 Myanmar nationals.

Pathum Thani recorded eight new cases -- six Thais, one Myanmar and one Cambodian national.

Tak logged four new cases - three Myanmar nationals and one Thai. Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Nakhon Pathom had one new case each.

The three imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United Arab Emirates, Serbia and Germany.

Of the 26,073 total cases, 25,420 (97.50%) have recovered, including 96 discharged over the past 24 hours, leaving 569 at hospitals.

While Thai cases slow, worldwide infections barrel on

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 290,045 in 24 hours to 114.99 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 6,603 to 2.55 million. The United States had the most cases at 29.31 million, up 53,147, and the most deaths at 527,226, up 1,439.