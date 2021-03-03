35 new Covid-19 cases

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration officals interview job applicants with strictly placed partitions and social distancing in force, at Suan Dusit Rajabhat University on Tuesday, when the country logged 35 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government on Wednesday reported 35 new Covid-19 cases, 25 local infections and 10 imported, raising the total to 26,108.

Thaweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 17 local cases were confirmed at hospitals and eight in communities.

Samut Sakhon province logged 12 new infections, or 48% of the daily increment. Nine of them were reported at hospitals (five Myanmar and four Thais) and the three others in communities (two Myanmar and one Thai).

Pathum Thani saw eight new cases - five Myanmar in communities and three at hospitals (two Thais and one Myanmar).

Bangkok reported three new cases at hospitals - two Thais and one Briton.

Phrachuap Khiri Khan and Ayutthaya provinces had one new Thai case each, found at hospitals.

The 10 imported cases included two each from Ghana and Nigeria and one each from Kenya and Turkey.

Four others are Thais who returned illegally from Myanmar, were caught and placed in local quarantine in Tak province, Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 26,108 total cases, 25,483 (97%) had recovered, including 63 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 541 were in hospitals. Ten patients were dependent on ventilators, Dr Taweesilp said.

The death toll was unchanged at 84.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 365,575 to 115.30 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 9,393 to 2.56 million. The United States had the most cases at 29.37 million, up 56,890, and the most deaths at 529,214, up 1,989.