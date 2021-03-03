Section
Jet ski use on Chao Phraya to be regulated
Thailand
General

published : 3 Mar 2021 at 15:08

writer: Online Reporters

Deputy Transport Minister Athirat Rattanaseth has instructed the Marine Office in Nonthaburi province to regulate the operations of jet skis on the Chao Phraya river, to improve safety.

Mr Athirat gave the order during an inspection trip to the Marine Office of Nonthaburi on Wednesday morning.

It follows complaints jet ski riders are annoying riverside residents.

People complained jet ski riders were going at high speed and performing stunts on the river,  obstructing water traffic and making excessive noise, particularly during holidays.

There are currently 162 jet skis registered with the Marine Office of Nonthaburi.

Mr Athirat ordered the office to strictly enforce the law pertaining to jet skis, regularly check  licences and registration, and issue orders regulating their operations.

He also wanted the office to improve the Nonthaburi wharf, to make it a "smart" pier. 

