Jailbreakers arrested in Isan after 1,270km escape from South

Police restrain Patikarn Thongnongsuan while arresting him and his wife at a resort in Phon Phisai district of Nong Khai on Wednesday. (Photo by Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: A couple who had escaped police custody in this southern province were arrested in Nong Khai on Wednesday after travelling more than a thousand kilometres on three stolen motorcycles.

Pol Maj Thepsingha Thepluen, the chief investigator of Tha Chang police station, said Patikarn Thongnongsuan and his wife, Kannikar Riewthongchum, were apprehended on Wednesday at a resort in Phon Phisai district of Nong Khai. They were believed to be planning to cross the border intoto Laos.

The arrest ended a week-long hunt for the pair after they broke out of the jail at Tha Chang police station in the small hours on Feb 24. Their escapade covered 1,270 kilometres and involved three stolen motorbikes and one accident along the way.

Mr Patikarn, 22, and Ms Kannikar, 36, were arrested for stealing a motorcycle and para rubber sheets between Feb 19-22 before they were captured and sent to the police cells.

On Feb 24, the pair managed to unlock the door of their cells and stole a motorbike parked at the police station. This they rode to Thap Sakae district of Prachuap Khiri Khan, where they switched to another stolen motorcycle and headed for Nong Khai.

In Kong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Thursday, they had an accident that broke one of the wife's legs. She was sent for treatment at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima in Muang district by rescue workers who did not realise the two were wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Chiya Provincial Court after the jailbreak.

In the hospital car park, they stole another motorcycle and rode it to Nong Khai.

Pol Lt Col Samrit Charoenpakdi, the chief interrogator at Tha Chang police station, said Mr Patikarn was an expert on picking locks, a skill he previously learned in prison.

The officer said the couple may have been staying in Phon Phisai to wait for friends to take them across the Mekong River into Laos to escape the charges.