Marine Office told to bring jet-skiers to heel

Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate has told the Marine Office in Nonthaburi province to better regulate the use of jet skis on the Chao Phraya River, to improve safety.

Mr Atirat issued the order during a visit to the Nonthaburi Marine Office on Wednesday.

It follows numerous complaints about jet skiers annoying riverside residents.

Locals have complained that jet skiers travel at high speed and perform stunts on the river that obstruct water traffic and make excessive noise, particularly during holidays.

There are currently 162 jet skis registered with the province's Marine Office.

To drive a jet ski legally on public waterways, the vehicle must be registered. The operator or driver is required by law to have a boating licence. Those who do not face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of 1,000-10,000 baht.

Operators of jet skis that do not have a registration number are subject to a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht, Mr Atirat said.

The deputy transport minister ordered the Marine Office to strictly enforce the law pertaining to jet skis, regularly check licences and registration, and issue orders regulating how they are used.

The deputy minister suggested regular patrols along local stretches of the, river especially at weekends and during holidays.

The Nonthaburi part of the river has become well-known for being a favoured place for extreme water sports. Mr Atirat also told the Marine Office to improve the Nonthaburi wharf, by turning it into a "smart" pier.