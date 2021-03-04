Grand Palace, 5 other locations reopen Thursday
published : 4 Mar 2021 at 16:56
writer: Online Reporters
Visitors are allowed to pay respects to the Temple of the Emerald Buddha as the Grand Palace and five other popular sites are open to the public on Thursday.
The Royal Household Bureau announced on its website the reopening of the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, or Wat Phra Kaew, and the other locations — Bang Pa-in Palace in Ayutthaya province, Bhubing Palace (Chiang Mai), Chang Hua Man Project (Phetchaburi), Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles (Bangkok) and Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre (Bangkok) from March 4.
The Arts of the Kingdom Museum in Ayutthaya will be open to the public on March 24, the bureau announced on Thursday.
On Feb 1, the bureau announced it would extend the closure of the Grand Palace and other locations until the Covid-19 pandemic eased.
- Keywords
- Grand Palace
- open
- Royal Household Bureau