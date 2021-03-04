Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand plans to allow foreign tourists to quarantine in resorts
Thailand
General

Thailand plans to allow foreign tourists to quarantine in resorts

published : 4 Mar 2021 at 19:16

writer: Reuters

People enjoy Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi province in September last year. (Reuters photo)
People enjoy Cha-am Beach in Phetchaburi province in September last year. (Reuters photo)

The tourism minister said on Thursday he will propose a plan for foreigners to undertake COVID-19 quarantine in popular tourist areas, including beach resorts, in a bid to help revive the country's struggling tourism sector.

The economy suffered its biggest contraction in over two decades last year as tourism slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel quarantine plan is expected to start in April or May in the provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani, Chonburi and Chiang Mai, Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told reporters after meeting with tourism operators and health officials.

"Why these provinces? They are popular among tourists who usually stay for quite a long time, for one to three months," he said.

Tourists would be quarantined for two weeks but if they test negative after three days they will be allowed out of their rooms in the hotel area, before travelling to other parts of the country, Mr Phiphat said.

Other provinces would be able to request to join the programme, which still needs government approval, he said.

Last month, the country welcomed golfers from South Korea for its new golf quarantine programme.

The ministry also expects a travel bubble plan with countries that have similar vaccine distribution in the third or fourth quarter of the year, Mr Phiphat said.

On Tuesday, Prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha commissioned a study to look into "vaccine passports", after Thailand started its vaccination campaign on Sunday.

Last year, Thailand's tourism revenue tumbled to 332 billion baht ($10.94 billion) from 1.91 trillion baht in 2019, as visitor numbers plunged by 83% to 6.7 million.

This year, the state planning agency expects only 3.2 million foreign visitors.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (14)
MOST RECENT
World

Nearly a fifth of all food reaching consumers wasted: UN

PARIS - Seventeen percent of the food available to consumers worldwide in 2019 -- almost one billion tonnes -- was thrown away by households, retailers, institutions and the hospitality industry, far more than previously suspected, the UN said Thursday.

21:45
World

Nineteen Myanmar police seek refuge in India

NEW DELHI: At least 19 Myanmar police have crossed into India to escape taking orders from a military junta that is trying to suppress protests against last month's coup, an Indian police official said on Thursday, adding that more were expected.

20:15
World

Hong Kong court grants bail to 15 of 47 activists

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court on Thursday granted bail to around a third of 47 democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, as the case draws widespread criticism that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the city's opposition.

20:09