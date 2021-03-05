Soldiers seize 60kg of heroin as smugglers flee

Section
Thailand
General

published : 5 Mar 2021 at 11:20

writer: Phanumet Tanraksa

Soldiers inspect the two sacks abandoned by smugglers, and find 173 bars of heroin, weighing 60.55kg, in Chiang Dao border district, Chiang Mai, on Thursday night. (Photo supplied/Phanumet Tanraksa)
Soldiers inspect the two sacks abandoned by smugglers, and find 173 bars of heroin, weighing 60.55kg, in Chiang Dao border district, Chiang Mai, on Thursday night. (Photo supplied/Phanumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: An army patrol seized 60 kilogrammes of heroin as smugglers dumped their loads and fled when stopped for a search near the border in Chiang Dao district overnight.

Soldiers from the Pha Muang task force spotted two men, each carrying a sack, while patrolling the Nong Khieo border area in tambon Muang Na late on Thursday night.

When signalled them to stop for a search, the men fled into the night, leaving the sacks behind.

They were fond to contain 173 slabs of heroin, 60.55 kilogrammes in total, Maj Gen Narit Thavornwong, the Pha Muang task force chief, said on Friday.

Drug smuggling was rampant along the border, he said, with heroin seizures frequent in recent months.

Heroin found in the sacks left behind by two fleeing smugglers, near the border in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai, on Thursday night. (Photo supplied/ Phanumet Tanraksa)

