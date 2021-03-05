Both Bhumibol bridges to be resurfaced, 6-month partial closure

The Department of Rural Roads will close parts of the Bhumibol 1 and 2 bridges over the Chao Phraya River between 10pm and 5am from March 15 until Sept 30 for road resurfacing. (Photo: @DRRTH1146, Department of Rural Roads Facebook page)

Both Bhumibol bridges over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok will be partially closed to traffic overnight for road resurfacing from March 15-Sept 30, the Department of Rural Roads announced on Friday.

Motorists are asked to avoid using the bridges from 10pm and 5am during the six-month period.

The Department of Rural Roads announced the partial closure on its Facebook page on Friday.

“The Bureau of Road Maintenance will carry out a polymer asphalt reinforcement project on the Bhumibol 1 and 2 bridges with heavy equipment deployed for the work," it said

"It is necessary for the department to close the bridges (some sections) for the safety of road users between 10pm and 5am from March 15 until Sept 30.

"We would like to ask motorists to avoid using the routes during the period mentioned above. For further details, please contact civil works expert Charoon Kaewnang, of the bureau, tel 0 2551 5250’."



