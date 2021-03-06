Department sources 56,000 positions to help out jobless

The Department of Employment has sourced 56,138 full-time job vacancies to help the unemployed.

Department director-general Suchat Pornchaiwiseskul told the press on Friday that the department has sought 56,138 full-time vacancies and 1,255 part-time vacancies from the private sector for Thais who cannot find jobs during the Covid-19 crisis period.

The most recruited full-time positions are production (industrial) workers, assembly workers, couriers, sales agents, customer service workers, shop assistants and warehouse keepers.

Meanwhile, there is some demand to hire temporary staff. The most popular part-time positions are couriers, cook assistants, customer service agents and shop assistants, allowing people from all backgrounds to apply.

Mr Suchat said he has ordered officers from employment offices 1-10 in Bangkok and provincial employment offices to survey their hiring demands. During February, 114,101 new unemployed registered for lay-off financial aid via the website while 487,143 people updated their unemployment status. However, in January, the figure rose to 128,079 newly unemployed and 511,726 people who reported their continued unemployment.

The job seekers can find jobs on the recruitment website smartjob.doe.go.th to avoid mass gatherings but they can also seek assistance from Smart Job Centres in all Bangkok and provincial employment offices.

The department's assistance occurred after Covid-19 forced preventive measures and social activities were banned to contain the infection but also led to unemployment and poverty.