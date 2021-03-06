64 new Covid-19 cases

People wearing face masks paddle on Khlong Ong Ang canal in Bangkok. City Hall resumes the service along the canal on Friday after the Covid-19 pandemic situation shows sign of improvement. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Sixty-four Covid-19 cases — 54 local infections and 10 imported — were reported on Saturday, raising the total to 26,305 with no new deaths.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 29 local infections were found at hospitals and 25 through active case finding in communities.

Of the 29 local infections, Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the second Covid-19 wave, recorded 24 cases, Bangkok and Tak had 2 cases each and Nonthaburi one case.

Samut Sakhon also recorded the highest cases of 17 through active case finding in communities while Bangkok and Pathum Thani had four cases each.

Of the new local cases in both types, Samut Sakhon recorded 41, or 75.9% of the daily increment, Bangkok 4 cases, 11.11% and other provinces 7 cases, 12.96%

Of the 10 imported infections, there were quarantined arrivals from Croatia (2), the United Arab Emirates (2), Indonesia (1) the United States (1), Bangladesh (1), the Netherlands (1), Myanmar (1) and Germany (1).

Of the 26,305 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 25,686 (97.65%) have recovered, including 45 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 534 people remain in hospitals. The death toll remains at 85, said the CCSA.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 447,051 over the previous 24 hours to 116.21 million. The worldwide death toll soared by 9,655 to 2.58 millioon.

The US had the most cases at 29.59 million, up 67,281, followed by India, 11.19 million, up 18,292. Thailand ranked 115th.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Saturday updated the progress of vaccination in the capital.

Of the allocated 33,600 CoronaVac doses made by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, 2,902 doses were administered on medical workers, 78.5% of the target group. Two of them had severe side effects (0.07%), while another 11 showed mild symptoms (0.38%).

The Disease Control Department defines severe side effects as having a high fever; tightness in the chest and difficulty breathing; severe headache; muscle weakness; small red spots under the skin; rashes all over the body; vomiting more than five times; and seizures and loss of consciousness.

The mild symptoms are having a low fever and headache; nausea and vomitting, exhaustion; and pain in the injection area.

Meanwhile, Gen Charlempol Srisawat, who is responsible for security-related emergency situation, issued an announcement banning assembling or crowded activities in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthburi, Nakhon Pathom and Pathum Thani, effective on Friday.

The penalties are two-year imprisonment and/or a fine not more than 40,000 baht.

The announcement, published in the Royal Gazette on Friday, came hours ahead of the planned protests at at least two sites in Bangkok by Ratsadon groups.