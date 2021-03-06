Monk killed after being struck by pickup

A police officer questions a monk living at the same temple as a 59-year-old monk who was killed after being struck by a pickup while crossing a road in Sri Maha Phot district of Prachin Buri on Saturday morning. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

PRACHIN BURI: A 59-year-old Buddhist monk was killed after a pickup truck struck him while he was crossing the road to collect alms in Sri Maha Phot district on Saturday morning.

The fatal accident occurred at the Ban Khlong Krang intersection on Highway 304, said Pol Lt Kamolwat Arkard, deputy inspection chief at the Sri Maha Phot police station, who was alerted at around 5.50am.

Phra Thanit Thanaseelo, 59, of Wat Mai Naboon in Sri Maha Phot district, was found lying dead on the road near the pickup.

Driver Charoon Niyompong, 48, told police that he had just left a petrol station and was about 100 metres past the intersection when he saw something indistinct in the middle of the road and his vehicle suddenly struck it. He said he was shocked when he discovered he had hit a monk. He waited for police at the scene, telling them visibility was poor when the accident occurred.

A fellow monk told police that Phra Thanit often rode a saleng tricycle from the temple to collect alms in front of the Khlong Rang market and nearby areas. Before the accident, Phra Thanit had parked his saleng along the road before crossing the road to the opposite side.