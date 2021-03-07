Thailand logs 65 new Covid cases Sunday

FILE PHOTO: A man receives the Sinovac coronavirus disease vaccine at Samut Sakhon hospital in Samut Sakhon on Feb 28, 2021. (Reuters photo)

Thailand added 65 new coronavirus cases, 60 local and five imported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 26,370. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 85.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 20 local infections were found at hospitals and 40 through active case-finding in communities.

Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the second Covid-19 wave, recorded 38 cases found during mass testing, while Pathum Thani found two.

Samut Sakhon also led the tally of new cases reported by hospitals – nine – followed by five in Tak and two each in Bangkok and Nakhon Nayok. Hospitals in Pathum Thani and Ayutthaya reported one case each.

Of the five cases imported from abroad, two were Myanmar nationals who crossed the Malaysian border into Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat, and the other three were Thais who flew in from Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

Sixty-three of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported at least one Covid-19 infection since the second wave began on Dec 18.

Thailand has logged fewer than 100 cases per day since Feb 19. As the situation improves, authorities have warned against complacency. The Public Health Ministry said on Sunday about 1 million health volunteers have been assigned to communities throughout the country to urge people not to lower their guard and prepare for vaccination.