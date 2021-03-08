Section
Samut Sakhon logs half of Monday's 71 new Covid cases
Thailand
General

published : 8 Mar 2021 at 11:42

updated: 8 Mar 2021 at 13:30

writer: Online reporters

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives the Sinovac coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at Samut Sakhon hospital in Samut Sakhon province, Feb 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Thailand on Monday added 71 new coronavirus cases – 48 local infections and 23 imported — bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 26,441. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 85.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 41 local infections were found at hospitals and just seven through active case-finding in communities.

Of the 41 local infections, 31 were logged in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the second Covid-19 wave. Prachin Buri logged three, Tak two and Bangkok and Pathum Thani one each.

Samut Sakhon also recorded the highest caseload from active testing in communities – six – while one was found in Pathum Thani.

The 23 imported infections were diagnosed in quarantined arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (10), the United Kingdom (4) the United States (2), Bahrain (2), and one each from Italy, Pakistan, Lebanon and Zambia.


