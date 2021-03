Thailand logs 71 new Covid cases Monday

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives the Sinovac coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at Samut Sakhon hospital in Samut Sakhon province, Feb 28, 2021. (Reuters)

Thailand on Monday added 71 new coronavirus cases, just seven of them from active testing, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 26,441. No new deaths were reported.

-- More to follow --