Kamnan in pub shooting suspended from duty

Police at Tong 2 pub in Nakhon Phanom's Ban Phaeng district, where four customers were shot by a local kamnan on Sunday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: The kamnan who fired wild shots from a handgun and wounded four people at a pub in Ban Phaeng district on Sunday night has been suspended from duty.

Paisal Saengnarai, 58, chief of tambon Na Ngua in Ban Phaeng district, fired eight shots from a 9mm CZ pistol at Tong 2 pub on Ban Phaeng-Nakhon Phanom road.

He was upset with a waiter who asked him to move his car, which was parked in front of the pub, to a proper parking area. Witnesses told police he was obviously drunk. He went outside, came back inside with the gun and opened fire.



The random shots hit four customers.



Mr Paisal was immediately arrested by police and initially charged with attempted murder, carrying a gun in public without permission and disharging a firearm in public without proper reason.



He was due to appear in Nakhon Phanom Court on Tuesday, when police would apply to detain him for a further 12 days pending completion of their investigation.



Provincial governor Kraisorn Kongchalad signed an order suspending Mr Paisal from duty and set up a fact-finding investigation. If found at fault, he faces dismissal from government service.



Mrs Kasai, 57, the kaman's wife, said on Tuesday he was was hard-working man who hadnever quarrelled with anyone befoew. As for the pub shooting, she believed he acted under the influence of alcohol.



She was consulting other family members about compensation for the damage caused by her husband.