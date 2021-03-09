Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Kamnan in pub shooting suspended from duty
Thailand
General

Kamnan in pub shooting suspended from duty

published : 9 Mar 2021 at 10:31

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Police at Tong 2 pub in Nakhon Phanom's Ban Phaeng district, where four customers were shot by a local kamnan on Sunday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
Police at Tong 2 pub in Nakhon Phanom's Ban Phaeng district, where four customers were shot by a local kamnan on Sunday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: The kamnan who fired wild shots from a handgun and wounded four people at a pub in Ban Phaeng district on Sunday night has been suspended from duty.

Paisal Saengnarai, 58, chief of tambon Na Ngua in Ban Phaeng district, fired eight shots from a 9mm CZ pistol at Tong 2 pub on Ban Phaeng-Nakhon Phanom road.

He was upset with a waiter who asked him to move his car, which was parked in front of the pub, to a proper parking area. Witnesses told police he was obviously drunk. He went outside, came back inside with the gun and opened fire. 

The random shots hit four customers.

Mr Paisal was immediately arrested by police and initially charged with attempted murder, carrying a gun in public without permission and disharging a firearm in public without proper reason.

He was due to appear in Nakhon Phanom Court on Tuesday, when police would apply to detain him for a further 12 days pending completion of their investigation.

Provincial governor Kraisorn Kongchalad signed an order suspending Mr Paisal from duty and set up a fact-finding investigation. If found at fault, he faces dismissal from government service.

Mrs Kasai, 57, the kaman's wife, said on Tuesday he was was hard-working man who hadnever quarrelled with anyone befoew. As for the pub shooting, she believed he acted under the influence of alcohol.

She was consulting other family members about compensation for the damage caused by  her husband.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Kamnan in pub shooting suspended from duty

NAKHON PHANOM: The kamnan who fired wild shots from a handgun and wounded four people at a pub in Ban Phaeng district on Sunday night has been suspended from duty.

10:31
World

Myanmar protesters able to leave Yangon district after being trapped

Hundreds of young Myanmar protesters who had been trapped by security forces in a district of Yangon overnight have been able to get out, activists said on Tuesday, after calls from western powers and the United Nations for them to be allowed to leave.

10:13
World

EU eyes more vaccines as US lambasts Russian 'disinformation'

BRUSSELS: The European Union said Monday it was working to secure a big increase in Covid-19 vaccine supplies to improve its slow roll-out, as the United States denounced what it called a Russian disinformation campaign.

09:45