Local Covid cases drop to 43 Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: People wait for a Covid-19 test after being notified by the Rangsit municipal office that a noodle vendor had recently tested positive for the virus, in Pathum Thani on March 4. (Bangkok Post photo)

The government recorded 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 26,501. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 85.

Forty-three of the 60 new cases were local transmissions, while 17 were imported from abroad.

The Department of Disease Control said 22 of the new domestic cases were confirmed at hospitals and 21 in communities.

Samut Sakhon province logged 38 new cases across both categories, forming almost 90% of the daily increment. Nineteen were confirmed at hospitals (15 Myanmar and four Thais) and 19 cases were found in Myanmar nationals through active testing in communities.

Pathum Thani recorded three new cases – two at hospitals (one Thai and one Myanmar) and a Myanmar case in a community.

Bangkok and Nonthaburi each logged a single new Thai case at a hospital and a community.

The 17 imported cases included 15 quarantined arrivals from Sudan (1), Myanmar (1), Russia (1), Germany (1), the United States (1), the United Kingdom (4) and the United Arab Emirates (6 Thai returnees).

The two other imported cases are Myanmar men aged 23 and 24 who slipped through natural border crossing points from Malaysia.

Of the 26,501 total cases, 25,851 (97.55%) have recovered -- including 74 discharged over the past 24 hours -- and 565 were at hospitals.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 292,394 in 24 hours to 117.75 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 6,431 to 2.61 million. The US had the most cases at 29.74 million, up 45,116, and the most deaths at 538,628, up 788.