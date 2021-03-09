Man stabs lover to death in dental clinic

The Ban Sing Tantakam dental clinic in Photharam district, Ratchaburi province, is cordoned off as police examine the murder scene on the second floor, where a man stabbed his estranged lover to death, on Tuesday. (Photo: Saichol Srinuanchan)

RATCHABURI: A factory worker stabbed his estranged lover to death at a dental clinic in Photharam district on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to Ban Sing Tantakam Clinic, in Moo 5, tambon Ban Sing, about 10am. A doctor from Photharam Hospital accompanied them.

They found Kaewmorakot Netniam, 38, lying dead in a pool of blood on the second floor. She had several stab wounds to her body.



Also present was Ratchasak Choenphueng, 34, with a 10-centimetre-long knife in one hand, waiting to surrender to police.



The suspect's aunt, Kannika Ketram, 62, told police Mr Ratchasak worked at a factory in tambon Khlong Ta Khot. He met Kaewmorakot, a widow with three children, on Facebook.

They became lovers and had been in a relationship for about a year. During this time Mr Ratchasak found Kaewmorakot a job as a dentist's assistant at the clinic.



Mrs Kannika said she recently learned that the couple had quarrelled and had separated about a week ago.



On Tuesday, Mr Ratchasak went to see her at the clinic. After a brief talk, he allegedly stabbed her many times with the knife. She died on the spot.



Police said jealousy was probably the motive.



Mr Ratchasak was charged with premeditated murder and carrying a weapon in public without proper reason.