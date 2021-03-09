Coalition partners mull cabinet 'horse trading'

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnviraul speaks on March 1 as AraZeneca jabs arrive at the Department of Disease Control. Mr Anutin is the leader of the Bhujmaithai Party. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has not ruled out swapping some ministerial posts with its Democrat Party coalition partner in the much-anticipated upcoming reshuffle.

Mr Anutin, also concurrently deputy prime minister and public health minister, admitted on Tuesday that post-swapping had crossed his mind.

His comment came after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed that the ruling Palang Pracharath Prty (PPRP) had handed him its list of proposed cabinet ministers for the reshuffle. Bhumjaithai and the Democrats have not yet submitted theirs.

Gen Prayut had said earlier that no outsiders would become ministers in the shake-up and yesterday he urged people not to jump to conclusions about what would happen, saying that candidates for cabinet membership were anyway subject to background checks.

Mr Anutin said he was mulling over cross-party horse trading.

"But it takes two to tango," he said. "We need to ask if the other party is also willing to swap [cabinet seats] or not."

If there was to be a swap, Mr Anutin, said it would be limited to a few seats. He added that the secretaries general of both parties could discuss any issues if needed because they retained close ties.

It has been speculated that one swap would involve the deputy transport minister post left vacant by Democrat MP Thaworn Senneam, who was among three cabinet post holders removed from their positions after being convicted over their roles in the 2014 People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) demonstrations.

One source said Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, also the Bhumjajthai secretary-general, might work better in sync with a deputy from his own party.

It is unclear exactly which posts Mr Anutin considers suitable for negotiating with the Democrats.

He would only say the issue needed to be carefully considered since he had not yet brought it up for discussion with his coalition partner.

"It's not a matter of weighing options and the specific posts. We need to look at the broader picture as well," the public health minister said, adding that Bhumjaithai had not set a deadline for submitting is reshuffle list to the prime minister.

Mr Anutin said he would let Gen Prayut have a free hand in appointing cabinet ministers "and we shouldn't pile pressure on him".

He also maintained he got on well with Deputy Public Health Minister and Democrat MP Sathit Pitutecha.

Meanwhile, Mr Saksayam said Bhumjaithai needed time to consider how to respond to the PPRP's probe of its seven MPs who offended Mr Saksayam by abstaining instead of backing him in the crucial vote at the end of the no-confidence debate last month.

The PPRP's internal inquiry has decided the Dao Rerk (Star) group MPs were in the wrong, must apologise to Mr Saksayam and refrain from taking positions in House standing committees for six months.