Easing of Covid controls in Samut Sakhon mulled

A Buddhist monk sprays blessing water on vendors at the reopening of Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon province on Feb 28. Authorities plan to further ease Covid-19 control measures in the province on April 1. The shrimp market was the epicentre of the new Covid-19 wave last December. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Authorities will next week discuss the resumption of business and activities in Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the new Covid-19 wave, according to a spokeswoman.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Wednesday that the Covid-19 situation was improving in Samut Sakhon and the province logged only 19 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours instead of three-digit daily increments earlier.

On Tuesday, active case-finding covered 724 people in communities and only eight tested positive.

An accumulated total of 16,386 people in the province have now recovered from Covid-19, with only 291 under treatment at hospitals. The Covid-19 infection rate was only 0.87%, indicating the disease was under control in the province, Dr Apisamai said.

Between 60% and 70% of local factory workers who had been quarantined in their quarters had already developed immunity to Covid-19, she said.

Covid-19 spread from the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon last December. The province was the only "maximum and strict" (dark red) Covid-19 control zone in the country.

Inside that zone, local restaurants operate for takeaways only, while department stores must close at 9pm. Schools and entertainment places are completely closed.

Dr Apisamai said Samut Sakhon might be redefined as a maximum control (red) zone.

In a red zone, schools can open with preventive measures. Dine-in restaurants are allowed to stay open until 11pm. Alcohol drinks and musical performances are allowed, but dancing is prohibited. Attendance at conferences and seminars are limited to 100 people. Boxing matches are allowed without spectators.

Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, secretary-general of the National Security Council and operations head of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said easing of business restrictions in Samut Sakhon was expected on April 1.