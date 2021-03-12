81 new Covid-19 cases

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health, is inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province on Friday, when cabinet ministers postponed getting their shots. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government on Friday reported 81 new Covid-19 cases, 67 local infections and 14 imported, raising the total to 26,679.

Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 37 new cases were detected in communities and 30 confirmed at hospitals.

Samut Sakhon province had 35 new cases, 52% of the daily increment, of which 21 were found in communities (16 Myanmar nationals and five Thais) and 14 at hospitals (13 Myanmar and one Thai).

Pathum Thani found 20 cases - 13 in communities (10 Myanmar, two Thai and one Cambodian) and seven at hospitals (four Thai, two Myanmar and one Cambodian).

Bangkok logged five new cases at hospitals - two Myanmar, one Thai, one Lao and another unidentified case, Dr Panprapa said.

Tak also found five new cases - three Myanmar migrants in communities and two Myanmar cases at hospitals. Phetchaburi had two more Thai cases at hospitals.

Of the 14 imported cases, 11 were quarantined arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (2), the United Kingdom (2), the United States, Belgium, Finland, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Three other cases are asymptomatic Myanmar men, aged 15-16, who illegally crossed the border into Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Of the 26,679, 26,056 (97%) had recovered, including 56 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 538 were at hospitals. The death toll remained at 85.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 477,306 in 24 hours to 119.11 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 9,626 to 2.64 million. The US had the most cases at 29.92 million, up 62,773, and the most deaths at 543,721, up 1,531.