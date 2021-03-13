TAT sends out 'Miss You' video

A sunset in Phangnga from the opening of the Miss You video released by the Tourism Authority of Thailand this week.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a new TV commercial to send a message to the world that the country can’t wait to welcome visitors back.

The release of the video titled Miss You comes as the country’s battered tourism industry has started making preparations for a return of international travellers from Oct 1.

Both Phuket and Koh Samui are developing pans that would allow visitors who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel freely on the islands without having to start their trips with a quarantine.

A survey conducted in February by the International Air Travel Association showed that 84% of respondents said they would not visit a country where they had to undergo quarantine.

The TAT commercial, while conveying a message of how much Thailand misses international visitors, also pulls at the heartstrings of any viewer who is longing to return and experience the people, culture and beaches of Thailand once again, according to the TAT.

It starts with an image of a paper airplane flying into the sunset and over a sea of mist, fading to a sunset image over Phangnga Bay before cutting to a sequence of azure seas, coral reefs and a yacht at sunset.

The Thailand nostalgia tour continues with an overhead drone shot of cyclists on a winding evergreen mountain road, a woman skipping through sunflower fields, and a bamboo viewing platform overlooking a sea of mist with a field of purple flowers in the foreground.

Images are accompanied by a voice-over and closed captions that reinforce the message of love and longing.

The TAT is broadcasting the new commercial on global media channels in addition to its social media accounts and in its offices worldwide.

We love you, Thailand from TATnews Official on Vimeo.