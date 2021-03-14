Thais more in debt since Covid hit: poll

Thai people have had more problems with indebtedness and joblessness since the Covid-19 era began, forcing them to adjust their ways of life, according to the result of a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat Univerity, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,184 people throughout the country during March 9-12.



The respondents were allowed to choose more than one answer to each question.



Asked which problems have increased during the pandemic, 75.41% cited family and personal debts; 69.96% family members losing their jobs; 67.19% depressive disorder and stress; 36.02% quarrels and disagreements; and 30.30% divorces and separations.



On the positive side, 70.28% said Covid had made them more mindful of the way they lead their lives; 66.61% had more time to spend with others; 63.28% had more time to stay at home; 51.32% had more time to rest; and 49.36% had more time for social activities.



Asked what their family members do more of in the Covid-19 era, 75.17% said they take better care of their health; 67.31% said they kept abreast of the Covid news; and 57.09% said they had learned to cope with stress.



Asked what their families have done less of since the pandemic began, 63.77% cited travelling; 62.42% eating out; and 44.51% earning money.



Asked to rank their family problems, 44.27% picked inadequate incomes and additional spending; 20.31% fear of being infected with Covid-19; 11.11% concern over job security; 9.20% more quarrels over various matters; and 7.64% children's education.