Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Prachin Buri rear-end collision
Thailand
General

1 killed, 2 hurt in Prachin Buri rear-end collision

published : 14 Mar 2021 at 11:29

writer: Manit Sanubboon

PRACHIN BURI: A young man was killed and two others seriously injured when a pick-up they were travelling in rammed into the rear of an articulated lorry in Prachantakham district of this eastern Central province on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Maj Sahavas Dathong, a Prachantakham police duty officer, said the accident occurred at about 2.30am at kilometre marker 180 on Highway 33 (Prachantakham-Prachin Buri) near Nong Saeng village.

A police investigation revealed that three people were returning from a pub in Kabin Buri, heading to Prachantakham district when their pick-up rammed into the rear of an articulated lorry, fully loaded with eucalyptus wood blocks.

The pick-up was badly damaged in the front. The driver, Worapol Suksamran, 23, and his wife Thidarat were seriously injured. They were first admitted to a hospital  in Prachantakham district and later transferred to Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Muang district due to their serious injuries.

The other passenger, Anucha Sripila, 23, was killed.

The lorry was slightly damaged in the rear.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar 'shadow' parliament urges united opposition to coup

YANGON: Myanmar is in its "darkest moment" according to a group of MPs in hiding as they urged protesters to move with "invincibility" and the coup-hit nation neared its seventh week under military rule.

12:45
World

Pentagon chief sees Asia ties as deterrent against China

HONOLULU: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday he was traveling to Asia to boost military cooperation with American allies and foster "credible deterrence" against China.

11:45
Business

'Markets be damned!': US Fed standing firm on inflation fears

WASHINGTON: Skittish investors have see-sawed between celebration about the expected US economic recovery and nail-biting over a possible price spiral, but the Federal Reserve is standing firm on keeping interest rates low.

11:45