Details of Mae Sot-Nakhon Sawan railway to be released Friday

The State Railway of Thailand plans a new double-track line between Nakhon Sawan and Mae Sot district in Tak. (Bangkok Post file photo)

TAK: Details of the planned Mae Sot-Tak-Kamphaeng Phet-Nakhon Sawan double-track railway will be announced at a seminar on March 19 at the Wiang Tak Hotel in Muang district.

The State Railway (SRT) has sent a letter inviting representatives of government offices, local administrations and the general public to attend the seminar, which will be chaired by Tak governor Pongrat Piromrat.



At the seminar, SRT representatives will explain details of the project.



In 2020, the SRT board approved the hiring of Tesco Co, Chulalongkorn University and Design Concept Co, at a cost of 168 million baht, to conduct studies on the design and land expropriation, and prepare an environmental impact assessment for the construction of the 256-kilometre railway, which has a projected cost of 96 billion baht.



The team was given 360 days to finish the job.



The project is the first section of the planned East-West Economic Corridor double-track railway, which will support transport links to neighbouring Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia and help with the promotion of trade and tourism in the region.



People of Mae Sot have generally welcomed the planned railway.