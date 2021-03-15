Section
Army preparing temporary camps for fleeing Myanmar nationals
Thailand
General

published : 15 Mar 2021 at 11:34

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Protesters gather on the streets as night falls, at Hledan junction in Yangon on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)
The army is planning temporary camps in Ranong and Chumphon provinces for Myanmar nationals fleeing political violence, as the death toll among protesters opposed to the military coup there continues to escalate.

Maj Gen Santi Sakuntak, commander of the Thep Satri Task Force, said on Monday that  Muang, La-un and Kra Buri districts in Ranong and Tha Sae district in neighbouring Chumphon have been designated as areas for temporary shelters. 

He said Thailand would accept them on humanitarian grounds and send them back after the situation returns to normal, instead of setting up permanent refugee camps at the border.

Protests against the military junta in Myanmar have turned deadly since the Feb 1 coup, with dozens of demonstrators killed on Sunday. The military regime imposed martial law in two townships in Yangon.

Thailand shares a 2,400 kilometre land border with Myanmar.

Thirty-nine people were confirmed killed in anti-coup protests in Myanmar on Sunday, making it the bloodiest day since elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown on Feb 1. (Reuters video)

