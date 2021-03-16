Critic slams Sorrayuth's parole

Former news anchor Sorayuth Suthassanachinda is freed on parole from the Bangkok Remand Prison on Sunday. His supporters were also there to give him moral support. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The director-general of the Corrections Department, Ayuth Sintoppant, on Monday defended the decision to grant parole to former newscaster Sorrayuth Suthassanachinda, after critics lambasted the department for double standards.

The loudest criticism came from a former spokesperson of the Democrat Party, Chao Meekuad, who took to Facebook to criticise the way authorities treated Sorrayuth in a post which has since gone viral.

"I'm not biased against this news anchor, as he was well-behaved and tried to do good things while in prison. But what has happened, is that he was treated better than other [inmates]. He hosted a show in prison which was attended by special guests from outside the prison, and even held a cooking class behind bars," Mr Chao wrote on Monday.

Mr Ayuth sternly denied the accusation, saying the decision to grant Sorrayuth parole was based on his good deeds in prison.

"[Sorrayuth] was paroled thanks to the programmes Ruang Lao Chao Ruen Cham and Kam Lang Chai Su Chao Ruen Cham, which were created to provide Covid-19 information to inmates," he said.

"Not only did the programmes inform inmates, they also reduced the inmates' stress."

"Any inmate who is well-behaved or worked for public good can qualify for a reduction in sentence and parole," he stressed.

The former news anchor was initially sentenced to about eight years in prison for embezzling 138 million baht in advertising fees from the Mass Communications Organisation of Thailand (MCOT), but the sentence was reduced to one year, two months and six days thanks to two royal pardons and subsequent parole under the Corrections Act.

Sorrayuth was tagged with an electronic monitoring (EM) device before he was released, which he is required to wear at all times until his parole ends on May 20 next year.

The director-general emphasised that the Department of Corrections is not the only agency that considers parole. "It is decided by a panel chaired by the deputy permanent secretary for justice and is approved by the Justice Minister," Mr Ayuth said.