Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pickup overturns, driver killed, two injured
Thailand
General

Pickup overturns, driver killed, two injured

published : 16 Mar 2021 at 10:28

writer: Manit Sanubboon

A damaged pickup in a roadside canal after running off Highway 33 in Muang district, Prachin Buri, on Monday night. The driver was killed and two passengers injured. (Photo: Manit Sanuboon)
A damaged pickup in a roadside canal after running off Highway 33 in Muang district, Prachin Buri, on Monday night. The driver was killed and two passengers injured. (Photo: Manit Sanuboon)

PRACHIN BURI: The driver was killed and both passengers injured when a pickup veered off a road and overturned in Muang district on Monday night, police said.

Pol Capt Damrong Thonglob, a Muang police duty officer, said the accident occurred about 8.30pm on a newly built section of Highway 33 which had not been opened to traffic, near Dong Yang Nai village in tambon Non Hom.

The pickup, a Toyota Vigo, plunged into a dry roadside canal. The driver was found lying dead near the vehicle. He was Chalerm Saenthirak, 47. 

One of the passengers, Komkrit Tanchai, 37, was also thrown out of the vehicle, and suffered minor injuries. The other passenger, identified only as Ae, was trapped inside the pickup and was seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital for treatment.

Mr Komkrit told police they all worked at a hardware store in Muang district, Prachin Buri, and were returning to their homes in Prachantakham district. 

As they neared Dong Yang Nai village, the driver swerved to the left to avoid an oncoming motorcycle. The pickup ran off the road and rolled over several times before coming to a stop in the roadside drainage canal.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

+100 Covid in BKK

Thailand adds 149 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 100 in Bangkok and 34 in Samut Sakhon, for total of 27,154; death toll still 87.

11:33
Thailand

Vaccine roll out

The prime minister and other cabinet ministers inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine at Government House, and 50,000 people in at-risk groups in 13 provinces also getting shots.

11:26
World

Funerals to be held for slain Myanmar activists as violence escalates

The families of dozens of people killed in clashes between Myanmar security forces and anti-coup protesters prepared to hold funerals on Tuesday after candle-lit vigils took place overnight in defiance of a curfew.

10:47