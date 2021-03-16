Sri Panwa hotel owner out of coma

Rescuers at the scene where the car driven by Vorasit Issara crashed into a light pole and ended up nose down in a ditch, in Phuket province, on Sunday night. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Vorasit Issara, owner of the 5-star Sri Panwa hotel, had regained consciousness after being admitted to intensive care following his car crash on Sunday night, the hospital director said on Tuesday.

Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, director of Phuket Vachira Hospital, said Mr Vorasit was much improved, responded well to treatment and communicated well.

"He is out of his coma. Doctors allowed him to try to breathe by himself but he still depends on a ventilator and feeding tube. His brain was swollen due to a head impact but he is recovering after he was given medicine. There is no infection," he said.

If he continued to improve, the ventilator would be removed and he would be transferred to a private room for full recovery, the hospital director said.

The silver Subaru car driven by Mr Vorasit, aka Wan, crashed into a light pole after running off the road at a downhill curve near Ban Ao Nam Bor School in tambon Wichit of Muang district about 7pm on Sunday.

Pol Col Prathuang Polmana, chief of Wichit police station, blamed the accident on the downhill curve and inadequate lighting. The curve needed a guardrail and more lights, he said.