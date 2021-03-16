Bang Khae to get Covid-19 vaccine

Staff of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration clean Kitti market in Bang Khae district on Tuesday. Six local markets were closed for disinfection after being linked to the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) planned to start Covid-19 vaccine inoculation in Bang Khae on Wednesday as the disease was spreading in the district.

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said the inoculation in Bang Khae would happen at local hospitals and also at Bang Khae market.

The BMA planned to inoculate about 6,000 people in Bang Khae against the vaccine and recipients would be vendors and people close to them. Injections would cover 500-600 people a day, he said.

Dr Somsak Akasilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said the vaccinations would be for people who tested negative for Covid-19 and those who tested positive but were asymptomatic.

Those with symptoms such as fever, coughing, chest pain and hypertension would not be vaccinated, he said.

Bangkok logged 100 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours and they formed 69% of the daily new cases in the country.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, acting director for control of acute diseases and health hazards at the Department of Disease Control, said the new cases in the capital were linked to transmission at markets in Bang Khae district.

Six local markets – Bang Khae, Mai Bang Kae, Saeng Fa, Siri Setanon, Wonder and Kitti – would be closed until Thursday for disinfection.

Future access to the markets would be subject to disease control measures and vendors must be vaccinated against Covid-19 before their markets reopen, Dr Chawetsan said.