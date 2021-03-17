Prawit denies prejudice against Rajabhat graduates

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon on Tuesday denied discriminating against Rajabhat university graduates, saying it was a complete misunderstanding.

Gen Prawit was referring to an incident on Monday when he was asked why he thought Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) list-MP Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn should be included in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.

The deputy PM replied by telling the reporter Mr Chaiwut had graduated with a master's degree in engineering from Chulalongkorn University ... and followed up by asking where the reporter had done his degree.

Gen Prawit then asked the same reporter if he had graduated from one of the Rajabhat universities, which has since sparked a furore over his alleged discrimination against such graduates.

He played down the exchange on Tuesday, saying he had immediately clarified his statements with the reporter after the interview because he was afraid his off-the-cuff remark would be used against him on social media.

Gen Prawit said he had told the reporter that what he meant to say was that a capable person's talents would always be recognised, regardless of which university they had graduated from.

In fact what actually happened during the interview was that the reporter replied to Gen Prawit by saying he had graduated with a master's degree from Thammasat University, which prompted Gen Prawit to exclaim: "So what?"

The Rajabhat Universities were formerly called Rajabhat Institutes and formed the teachers college system but were given full university status in 2005 by King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.