Poll: Wide support for banning water splashing

Water splashing in Kalasin province during the Songkran festival in 2019. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A majority of people support banning or limiting water splashing during next month's Songkran festival, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted via telephone interviews on March 15-16, involving 1,315 people aged 15 years or more of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.



The pollster reported on Wednesday that 43.73% of respondents said water splashing should be prohibited nationwide during Songkran; 20.45% said it should be allowed only in areas not hit by the second outbreak of Covid-19; 17.87% said water splashing should be allowed in all areas with "new normal" measures in place such as wearing face shields, waterproof eye coverings and raincoats; 10.80% said it should be allowed nationwide; and, 7.15% that it should be allowed only in areas with no new Covid-19 infections in the previous 14 days.



Asked whether they would be concerned about the pandemic spreading again if water splashing were allowed, a clear majority, 64.56%, said "yes" - with 26.54% saying they would be highly concerned because the Covid-19 situation had not been resolved, and 38.02% said they would be quite worried because water splashing could lead to a third wave.



On the other side, 35.44% said "no" - with 18.78% saying they would not worry because most people know how to protect themselves, while 16.66% would not worry at all, believing that government measures against the coronavirus spreading during the festival would be effective.



Asked what they were most concerned about during Songkran, 43.95% said road accidents; 38.17% more Covid-19 infections; 15.29% dull tourism and the slow economy; and, 2.59% crime.



Asked what was more important, water splashing or Covid-19 prevention, 82.28% said they would rather go without water splashing; 15.29% said they would rather risk being infected so they could enjoy water games during Songkran; and, 2.43% were uncertain.