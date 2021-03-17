Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Poll: Wide support for banning water splashing
Thailand
General

Poll: Wide support for banning water splashing

published : 17 Mar 2021 at 11:52

writer: Online Reporters

Water splashing in Kalasin province during the Songkran festival in 2019. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Water splashing in Kalasin province during the Songkran festival in 2019. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

A majority of people support banning or limiting water splashing during next month's Songkran festival, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted via telephone interviews on March 15-16, involving 1,315 people aged 15 years or more of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.

The pollster reported on Wednesday that  43.73% of respondents said water splashing  should be prohibited nationwide during Songkran; 20.45% said it should be allowed only in areas not hit by the second outbreak of Covid-19; 17.87% said water splashing should be allowed in all areas with "new normal" measures in place such as wearing face shields, waterproof eye coverings and raincoats; 10.80% said it should be allowed nationwide; and, 7.15% that it should be allowed only in areas with no new Covid-19 infections in the previous 14 days.

Asked whether they would be concerned about the pandemic spreading again if water splashing were allowed, a clear majority, 64.56%, said "yes" -  with 26.54% saying they would be highly concerned because the Covid-19 situation had not been resolved, and 38.02% said they would be quite worried because water splashing could lead to a third wave. 

On the other side, 35.44% said "no" - with 18.78% saying they would not worry because  most people know how to protect themselves, while 16.66% would not worry at all, believing that government measures against the coronavirus spreading during the festival would be effective.

Asked what they were most concerned about during Songkran, 43.95% said road accidents; 38.17% more Covid-19 infections; 15.29% dull tourism and the slow economy; and, 2.59% crime.

Asked what was more important, water splashing or Covid-19 prevention, 82.28% said they would rather go without water splashing; 15.29% said they would rather risk being infected so they could enjoy water games  during Songkran; and, 2.43% were uncertain.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Two more Bruda whales seen off Koh Samui

SURAT THANI: Two more Bruda whales have been spotted in the waters of Ang Thong Marine National Park in Koh Samui district, bringing the total in the area to four, provincial governor Wichwut Jinto said on Wednesday.

12:30
Thailand

Poll: Wide support for banning water splashing

A majority of people support banning or limiting water splashing during next month's Songkran festival, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, Nida Poll.

11:52
World

Endangered Australian songbird 'losing its song'

SYDNEY: Australia's endangered regent honeyeater bird is losing its song, a sign that it could be nearing extinction, scientists warned in new research released on Wednesday.

10:45