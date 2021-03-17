One death, 248 new Covid-19 cases

A vendor is inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine in Bang Khae district of Bangkok on Wednesday. Markets in the district are the centre the latest outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Wednesday reported one new Covid-19 death, raising the toll to 88, and 248 new infections, increasing the total number of cases to 27,402.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announced the latest death, but gave no details.

She said there were 248 new infections confirmed on Tuesday, 242 local and six imported cases.

She said 163 cases were found in communities and 79 detected at hospitals.

"Local infections came from the epicentre, wet markets in (Bangkok's) Bang Khae district, and spread to other provinces," Dr Apisamai said.

Bangkok logged 167 of the new cases (69%), of which 154 were detected through active case finding and 13 confirmed at hospitals.

The 154 cases found through mass testing consisted of 86 in Bang Khae and 68 Myanmar people at an immigration facility in Bang Khen district.

Samut Sakhon province reported 33 cases - 26 Myanmar people at hospitals and seven in communities.

Forty-two other local cases were reported from other provinces: 13 in Nakhon Pathom (12 Thais and one Lao linked to the Bang Khae cluster), nine in Tak, five in Ratchaburi, three each in Phetchaburi, Suphan Buri (linked to Bang Khae) and Samut Prakan, two each in Nonthaburi and Songkhla and one each in Pathum Thani and Si Sa Ket (a vendor from Bang Khae visiting home).

The six imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (3), Nigeria, Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

Of the 27,402 total cases, 26,339 (96.12%) had recovered, including 40 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 975 were at hospitals.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 448,599 in 24 hours to 121.23 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 9,830 to 2.68 million. The United States had the most cases at 30.19 million, up 52,650, and the most deaths at 549,367, up 1,248.

Brazil was second with 11.61 million cases, up 84,124, and 282,400 deaths, up 2,798. India came third with 11.44 million cases, up 28,869, and 159,079 deaths, up 187.

New cases were rising faster in the US, Brazil and India this week. The worldwide mortality rate was 2.2%, Dr Apisamai said.