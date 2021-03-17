Elderly Bangkok man latest Covid-19 death

Section
Thailand
General

published : 17 Mar 2021 at 16:16

writer: Online Reporters

Dr Chawetsan Namwat of the Department of Disease Control elaborates on the latest Covid-19 death, the 88th, at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi province on Wednesday. (Screenshot)
The latest local Covid death, the 88th, was a chronically ill Thai man, aged 88, believed to have been infected by a close relative, a senior disease control official said on Wednesday.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, acting director for control of acute diseases, said the man was a native of Bangkok and confined to his home by illness.

He was believed to have been infected by a younger member of his family.

The man had kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension. He began coughing and developed breathing difficulties on Feb 25.

On Feb 27 he was taken to a private hospital in Bangkok and an X-ray found his lungs were inflammed.

On March 2, the man was fatigued, tested positive for Covid-19 and was put on a ventilator. His condition gradually worsened and he died about 4am on Tuesday, Dr Chawetsan said.

