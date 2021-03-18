Students ask court for exam extension

Mathayom 6 student representatives on Wednesday petitioned the Administrative Court to order the Thai University Centre Admission System (Tcas) exams to be postponed.

The representatives led by Pornpawee Pornthippisuth went to the court with Pheu Thai Party spokeswoman Arunee Kasayanond, Pheu Thai deputy spokesman Chanin Rungtanakiat, and a lawyer, to request an urgent hearing on this year's Tcas exams.

Ms Pornpawee said Mathayom 6 students were not ready to take the exams and the Covid-19 pandemic had prevented them from attending classes.

She said the Tcas exams required those taking the test to attend classes up until graduation, which they could not do during the pandemic.

Many schools have rescheduled the final exams of the 2020 school year, she said.

"The students urged Tcas organisers to postpone the exams until Mathayom 6 students have finished their final exams and graduated," Ms Pornpawee said.

Tcas is usually held two weeks after the final exam.

"If Tcas was not postponed, students would have to take many tests for many days in a row. It is also against the law for Tcas to be held before high school graduation,'' she said.

The students asked that the court delay Tcas by one to two weeks after Mathayom 6 students completed their final tests, she said.

Almost 10,000 students agreed that Tcas should be postponed, according to the students.

Their names were submitted to the court along with the petition.

Asst Prof Arunee said tests on more than 30 subjects had been scheduled for a period of 22 days. They included the GAT/PAT, O-Net, the final exams and other university admission tests.

There were also tests arranged by many universities during the same period, she said.

GAT/PAT and O-Net are parts of Tcas.

Chulalongkorn University rector and president of the Council of University Presidents of Thailand, Bundhit Eua-arporn, on Tuesday confirmed Tcas would be arranged as previously scheduled to avoid affecting other tests held by the National Institute of Educational Testing Service (Niets).