Canals regain favour as a key transport alternative

A survey of Bangkok canals in four districts on the Thon Buri side has revealed the potential of bringing back canals as a major transport alternative for locals and a new tourist attraction for cultural tourism to spur the economy.

Kanjanee Budthimedhee, a lecturer at the School of Design and Planning at King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi (KMUTT), said the study explores the network of canals in Thung Khru, Chom Thong, Thon Buri and Khlong San.

It also gathers information about the communities, water quality, air quality and local concerns about the environment, she said.

The data will go into developing the environment and quality of life of riverside communities and helping them improve living conditions with income from cultural tourism.

She said the survey was inspired by KMUTT's community engagement programme working with communities along the banks of the Bang Mod canal in Thung Khru district where the campus is situated.

Wilaiwan Prathumwong, a member of the survey and data analysis team, said the extensive network of canals in the four areas being studied could be developed into transport routes.

However, she said several canals in Thon Buri and Khlong San districts are narrow and shallow, making them impassible to boats. The routes are often obstructed by structures or garbage.

"Even so, we think big canals can be developed into leisure routes while those which are too small for boats can have walkways," she said.

According to Ms Wilaiwan, the potential of the project could get a boost when a mass transit system is introduced in Thung Khru district.

She said while most canals in Thung Khru and Chom Thong are fairly clean, the condition of several canals in Thon Buri and Khlong San districts has deteriorated.

Bang Sai Kai canal, which was once a transport route, has become part of the city's drainage system following the growth of the Khlong San community, she said.