One death, 92 new Covid-19 cases

A health official inoculates a vendor with Covid-19 vaccine in Bang Khae district of Bangkok on Wednesday. Markets in the district are the centre the latest outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

One more death and 92 new Covid-19 cases, 78 local infections and 14 imported, were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 89 fatalities and 27,494 cases.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced that an infected 65-year-old bed-ridden man in Samut Sakhon province had died. He had fourth-stage cancer.

On March 8, he was taken to a private hospital for a lung cancer follow-up. On March 15, he was admitted to a private hospital with a high fever and fatigue. His condition worsened and he died later that day. Tests found he was infected with the novel covoronavirus.

Of the 78 new local infections, 64 were confirmed at hospitals and 14 through active case finding in communities.

Of these, Samut Sakhon logged 40 cases (51%) - 32 cases confirmed at hospitals and 8 through active case finding.

Bangkok had 21 cases (27%), 20 detected at hospitals and one in a community - 20 Thais and one Myanmar person.

Other provinces reported 17 cases in all, 12 confirmed at hospitals and 5 in communities and all Thai - 5 in Nakhon Pathom, 3 in Phetchaburi, 2 each in Suphan Buri and Pathum Thani, and one each in Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Prakan and Mukdahan

The 14 imported cases were arrivals from the United Kingdom (1), the Philippines (3), Sweden (1), Finland (3), the United States (1), the United Arab Emirates (1), Turkey (1), Pakisatan (1), Yemen (1) and Belgium (1). All were in quarantine.

Of the total 27,494 people diagnosed with Covid-19 to date 26,377 (95.9%) have recovered, including 38 discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, and 1,028 people remain in hospitals.The death toll rose to 89, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 528,845 over the previous 24 hours to to 121.81 million. The worldwide death toll soared by 9,712 to 2.69 million.

The US had the most cases at 30.29 million, up 62,794.

Brazil was second with 11.70 million, up 90,830. India came third with 11.47 million, up 35,838. Thailand was 115th.



