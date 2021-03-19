Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
600kg Meth seized from bus crew taking students on field trip
Thailand
General

600kg Meth seized from bus crew taking students on field trip

published : 19 Mar 2021 at 11:52

writer: Chaiwat Satyaem

Suspects Naratorn Hongtong, 20, left, and Amorn Chatawittayakul, 53, point to sacks containing methamphetamine in the luggage compartment of their charter bus, in Tha Yang district of Phetchaburi on Thursday night. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)
Suspects Naratorn Hongtong, 20, left, and Amorn Chatawittayakul, 53, point to sacks containing methamphetamine in the luggage compartment of their charter bus, in Tha Yang district of Phetchaburi on Thursday night. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

PETCHABURI: Police seized about 600 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and arrested the driver and attendant of a chartered bus taking students on a field trip.

Informants led police to arrest Amorn Chatawittayakul, the 53-year-old driver, and bus attendant Naratorn Hongtong, 20, at Tha Yang intersection on Phetkasem Highway in Tha Yang district about 8pm on Thursday.

They seized about 30 sacks containing speed pills and crystal meth from the luggage compartment of the bus, which bore the logo of Patcharee Tour. Each sack weighed about 20kg.

The suspects told police that a southern school had chartered the bus, registered in Songkhla province, to take students to the King Mongkut Memorial Park of Science and Technology in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

While the students were at the park, they drove the bus to Pak Tho district of Ratchaburi to pick up the sacks from a man who was paying them 100,000 baht to deliver them to Phatthalung province.

They then went back to the park and, at the appointed time, picked up the students for their return trip.

As they headed south, the bus was stopped and searched in Phetchaburi and the two crew arrested. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

600kg Meth seized from bus crew taking students on field trip

PETCHABURI: Police seized about 600 kilogrammes of methamphetamine and arrested the driver and attendant of a chartered bus taking students on a field trip.

11:52
Thailand

Bomb injures volunteers lured by burning tyres

YALA: Eight defence volunteers were injured when a bomb exploded while they were dealing with burning tyres obstructing a highway in Muang district of this southern border province.

11:42
World

Tough talk at first face-to-face US, China meeting in Biden era

ANCHORAGE Alaska: US and Chinese diplomats clashed on Thursday in their first face-to-face talks since President Joe Biden took office, with the world's top two powers each digging in on a laundry list of issues on which they diverge broadly as the meeting opened in Alaska.

09:45