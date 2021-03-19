Section
Bomb injures volunteers lured by burning tyres
Thailand
General

published : 19 Mar 2021 at 11:42

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

The scene of the explosion, amid burning tyres, which injured eight defence volunteers on Highway 410 in Muang district, Yala, early Friday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
YALA: Eight defence volunteers were injured when a bomb exploded while they were dealing with burning tyres obstructing a highway in Muang district of this southern border province.

The incident happened on Highway 410 (Yala-Betong) about 1am on Friday.

The patrol was checking on tyres that had been set alight on the highway where tambon Budee and tambon Bannang Sareng adjoin in Muang district.

A bomb concealed at the scene exploded, wounding eight volunteers. One of them received serious injuries.

Tyres were  earlier set alight on the same highway near Ban Palor Bata,  tambon Taling Chan in Bannang Sata district, about 8.55pm on Thursday. There was no bomb explosion there. 

