Students fail to postpone Tcas exams

The Central Administrative Court on Friday dismissed a petition by Mathayom 6 student representatives seeking a postponement of Thai University Centre Admission System (Tcas) exams scheduled to take place late this month.

The ruling came two days after Mathayom 6 student representatives led by Pornpawee Pornthippisuth filed an injunction on the grounds that they were not ready to take the exams because the Covid-19 pandemic had prevented them from attending classes.

The students justified their call for a postponement by saying the Tcas exams required sitters to attend classes right up until graduation, which they could not do due to the pandemic. Many schools did indeed reschedule the final exams of the 2020 school year, they said.

Tcas is usually held two weeks after the final exams, which this year are scheduled for March 27 and March 29, so the students wanted them to be put off for a week or two until April.

In its ruling, however, the court said it had been given insufficient information to be sure that scheduling Tcas exams was legal or not and further inquiries were necessary.

It also said a postponement would affect a large number of people -- both the students taking the exams and state officials preparing them.

According to the court, 257,274 people are due to take GAT/PAT tests while 387,139 will take Onet tests. At least 20,000 officials are involved in the Tcas exams, which take place across the country.

The court said there were not enough grounds for it to issue the injunction and a postponement announced at such short notice would cause a great inconvenience to many people.

Pirapong Tariyacharoen, the manager of Tcas, said the exams would therefore proceed as planned because GAT/PAT tests, which are part of Tcas, are scheduled to take place from March 20-23.

Sirida Burachart, director of the National Institute of Educational Testing Service (Niets), said a total of 257,274 people would sit the GAT/PAT tests around the country.

The so-called Bad Student group, which supported the petition, yesterday tweeted a message thanking all those students who had signed in support of it despite its failure.

It also said the campaign would set a precedent for future generations of students fighting injustice or mistreatment by education authorities.