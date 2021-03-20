Klong Ong Ang to be development model

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is going ahead with a plan to use the revamp of the Klong Ong Ang as a model for other community development projects.

The Klong Ong Ang canal restoration project earlier this week won a 2020 United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) Asian Townscape Award along with several other development projects in Asia.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Friday hailed the BMA's Klong Ong Ang restoration project as a tremendous success.

The BMA has steered the canal restoration project in Bangkok by working with related agencies to elevate the life quality of people and promote sustainable town development, Pol Gen Aswin said.

The project aimed to restore the canal and public areas nearby under conservation guidelines and promote community identity.

The project focused on the growth of trees along the canal from Damrongsathit to Osathanond Bridge as well as sprucing up footpaths along the banks and five bridges.

The bridges were reinforced, repainted and will be regularly maintained.

The BMA has also enhanced the landscapes of other canals, especially those being used as transport routes to major tourist sites.

They include Klong Bangkok Yai, Klong Phadung Krung Kasem, Klong Khu Maung Doem and Klong Lat Phrao, Pol Gen Aswin said.