Yasothon sees first Covid case this year

Positive test in woman who recently returned from working at shrimp plant in Samut Sakhon

A nurse receives the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine at the Samut Sakhon hospital on Feb 28. The province just southwest of Bangkok, home to a huge seafood processing industry, has accounted for about 80% of all the Covid-19 cases recorded in Thailand. (Reuters Photo)

A woman who worked at a shrimp factory in Samut Sakhon has been confirmed as Yasothon’s first Covid-19 case since the second wave began in December.

The infected woman was asymptomatic, according to the Yasothon public relations office Facebook page.

Her timeline showed that she went to work at the shrimp processing factory in Samut Sakhon on March 14. On March 17, she took a passenger van to Yasothon at around 2pm, and had a boxed lunch and drinking water during her trip. At 3pm on the same day, the van picked up four passengers in Samut Prakan province.

At 8pm, the van parked at an Esso petrol station in Kaeng Khoi district of Saraburi so that passengers could have a meal. The woman ate inside the van and did not get out of it.

At 10pm, the van parked at a PTT petrol station in Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima. The woman did not get out but slept as the van continued on to Yasothon, arriving in Muang district at 1am on March 18. She arrived home in Thai Charoen district an hour later.

The woman told officials that she wore a face mask at all times during the ride to her home in the northeastern province.

On March 19, communicable disease control staff took her for a coronavirus test at a local hospital at 8am. The result came back positive that evening.

Officials said they had already traced all passengers in the van and collected nasal swabs for laboratory tests. All were quarantined in their houses, according to Yasothon public relations office.